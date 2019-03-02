|
Robert J. Keating September 4, 1931 - February 22, 2019 La Mesa Bob was born in Pagoda Anchorage, China to Johanna Perme Keating and Thomas Keating. After graduating from St. Augustine High School in San Diego he became a sergeant in the Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. He then worked in mining and construction before becoming a surveyor. Bob is survived by his wife, Jean Keating; his stepchildren, Jeff and Therese Reichert; and his brothers, Tom and Joe Keating and their families. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours in La Mesa at 10:00 am with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kaiser Hospice, 10992 San Diego Mission Rd., SD, CA 92108
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 10, 2019