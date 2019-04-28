Robert J. Klusman 1931 - 2019 San Diego In Memory of Robert "Bob" J. Klusman Bob passed away on February 21, 2019, in San Diego, California. He was born on January 2, 1931, in Lavelle, Pennsylvania. Bob joined the Navy in 1950, during the Korean War, and was Honorably Discharged in San Diego, where he resided until his death. During that time, Bob first worked in the mirror and glass industry and then became owner of Karl's Glass. He was an active member of the Executive Club, Kiwanis Club, and other civic and charitable organizations.Bob was devoted to his family and friends, and dedicated to his business and associates. He made our lives better with his wit, wisdom, kindness, and generosity. We will carry his memory in our hearts always.Bob is survived by his two sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife, Janet Dronet, and her family. Services are private. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary