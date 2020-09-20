Robert James Stinner

September 29, 1930 - September 12, 2020

RANCHO BERNARDO

Retired Commander Robert "Bob" James Stinner, 89, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Upland, CA. Born September 29, 1930 in Allentown, PA, he lived in Rancho Bernardo, CA, for the past 16 years. After serving 20 years at sea and working in the Pentagon, Bob retired from the Navy as a Commander. He finished his career as an Electrical Engineer and Vice President in the private sector. He spent his retirement travelling, golfing and playing bridge. He greatly enjoyed family and friends and genuinely loved life.He is survived by his daughter, Susan Viers and her spouse, Kelley Duschek of Ramona, CA, son, Robert Stinner Jr. and his spouse, Eileen Stinner of Alta Loma, CA, brother, William Francis Stinner of Alta Loma, CA, grandchildren, Darrin Viers and his spouse, Chelley, Lauren Stinner, Victoria Viers and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Melanie and Gemma.Services are pending due to the Corona virus and will be announced in the near future; however, a private internment and military burial will be held at Riverside National Cemetery.



