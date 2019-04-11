Robert John McGaffigan July 21, 1921 - March 21, 2019 San Diego Robert McGaffigan was born July 21, 1921, in Winchester, MA. His close friends and family know him as Bob, or Mr. Bob. He grew up in Stoneham, MA, with his mother, father, and one sister. On June 30, 1942, Robert joined the US Navy. He attended boot camp training in Newport, RI. That August he was assigned to the U.S.S. Sangamon CVE 26. Sangamon Air Group provided combat air patrols, anti-sub marine patrols, and close air support for the ground force. His first cruise was to Bermuda where he participated in his first operation, TORCH-North African (French) Port Lyautey, which was the main French air base.In May 1945, his ship was hit by a Kamikaze and was beyond repair. Robert was then transferred to TODD shipyard in Tacoma, WA. Following that, he was transferred to Navy General Line School in Rhode Island. In April 1950, Robert was transferred to the U.S.S. Toledo and in September 1954, to Naval Research Laboratory (CBA). In November 1958, he made Senior Chief and shortly following in November 1960, he made Master Chief. Robert retired in June of 1966 after 24 years of service. Being the hard-worker that he was, he continued his career at the Naval Training Center in the Supply Dept. for 16 more years. In October 1955, Robert married Mary Bonner, an Air Force nurse. Her time in service was from September 1940 -1960. After 20 years, she retired. Robert and Mary settled into their home in San Diego, CA. The couple enjoyed traveling to places such as Alaska. They were pet lovers and always had dogs. After Mary's unfortunate passing in 1990, Bob adopted a dog named Blackie who became more of a companion than just a pet. Bob enjoyed playing bridge with his friends; he believed that's what kept his mind sharp. He also enjoyed his weekly lunch with his golf buddies every Tuesday at the golf Caf at Balboa Park Golf Course. Memorial Mass for Robert McGaffigan will be Friday, April 12, 2019, at 10:00am at Blessed Sacrament Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Blessed Sacrament Church. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary