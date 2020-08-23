Robert Joseph Bob' Mahy

September 19, 1923 - August 17, 2020

San Diego

Robert Mahy passed away August 17, 2020. He was born Robert Joseph Mahy on September 19, 1923, in Los Angeles, California.After graduating from Los Angeles High School, he worked in his parents' dress factory for Gene Mahy Originals before joining the Marine Corps at the age of 21. Bob trained at Pensacola, Florida, earning his wings as a Marine Air Corps pilot flying dive bombers in the Pacific during WWII.In 1946, he married Patricia Ferry. They settled in San Diego in 1953, and raised five children together.Bob was a successful building contractor in the San Diego area for over 50 years. Early in his career, he built housing in Point Loma, La Mesa, Spring Valley, Chula Vista and Oceanside. Later, he expanded to Yuma and Tucson, Arizona.In 1969, Bob married Estelle Wittman and they moved into a home in La Mesa. After Estelle's death in 2013, he proudly remained in the house he had built, living independently, until his death at 96.Bob had many interests and hobbies. He was an avid sportsman, hunting elk in Idaho and diving wrecks in the south Pacific. He enjoyed traveling the world, as well as camping trips to Baja with his family. He remained an accomplished pilot well into his 70's.He is survived by his five children, Bob, Mary, Katie, Susi, and Mike, and one living stepson, Terry Whitman, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Robert Mahy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store