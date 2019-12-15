|
|
Robert Keith Bob' Crowley February 11, 1944 - November 15, 2019 San Diego Robert Keith Crowley (aka Bob), a son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and coach, passed away on Friday, November 15, in San Diego, CA, with his family by his side. He was 75 years old.Bob was born in San Diego on February 11, 1944, to Inez Larceval and Robert Keith Crowley. He grew up and lived in San Diego all his life, attending Sweetwater High School from 1958-1962. He played quarterback for Sweetwater, helping them achieve Metro Co-Champs in 1961While attending college, Bob started a family, turning his attention toward raising his children and starting a career in the fire sprinkler trade. He succeeded in the industry in San Diego for over 40 years, retiring in 2012. Most notably, he worked for Schmidt Fire Protection and Western Fire Protection, where he was a significant mentor to apprentices and young fitters that came into the trade. He was widely regarded as one of the most dedicated and hardest working Journeymen in the industry.Bob was also active in the job he held closest to his heart that of Coach. He coached football and other sports, from pop warner through college levels, throughout his life. Most of the kids he mentored still call him "Coach."In retirement, Bob kept himself busy, working as a Starter and Marshal at the Salt Creek Golf Course in Eastlake, and at Petco Park for the Padres Organization the past 2 years.His favorite pastimes were playing and watching sports, fishing in Mammoth Lakes, and spending time with his family. He would say his greatest achievements were his 6 children and 10 grandchildren - his life was all about his family.Bob is survived by his wife, Becky; his 6 children, Robert Scott, Stephanie, Jason, Brandon, Mallory, and Katelyn; his 10 grandchildren, Brendan, Shane, Jenna, Robert, Mikaela, Eli, Remmie, Tatum, Pfeiffer, and Amelia; his mother, Inez, and his sisters, Karen and Teresa.Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, at 1 pm at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2766 Navajo Road, El Cajon, 92020.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to "The Little Jumps" program of the Boys & Girls Club-National City, which raises awareness for health & wellness for kids. Use this link to donate: https://donate.sdyouth.org/team/265418
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019