Robert Lee Black Jr. October 11, 1943 - August 1, 2018 SAN DIEGO Dr. Robert L. Black Jr. died peacefully on August 1, 2018 after a long illness. He was a specialist in the field of taxation accounting and had a career imparting his knowledge and expertise in business practices to students at the college university level. He created innovative curriculum and was noted as an outstanding educator. Dr. Black was born October 11, 1943 in San Diego, California, the son of Robert L. Black Sr. and Ellen Gay Dill. Dr. Black graduated from Grossmont Union High School in 1961. He was president of his Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at San Diego State College and attained his Bachelor and Masters degrees there. His doctorate degree was conferred by the University of Minnesota. He held professor level positions at Portland State University in Oregon, the University of Texas in Austin and California State University at San Marcos. He had a life-long passion in photography, music and Porsche cars. Dr. Black is survived by two daughters and a son, his son-in-law and two granddaughters, as well as his three sisters, a niece and nephew. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019