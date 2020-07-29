1/
Robert Lee Black Jr.
In memory of Robert Lee Black Jr..

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
August 1, 2019
Hard to believe it's been a whole year since you passed Robert. I continue to pray that you are finally at peace. As always, your little sis
betts Cruz
August 1, 2019
Bob was a nice guy -- always upbeat, friendly, and cheerful.
Bill Hoffman, Grossmont High Class of '64
August 1, 2019
Bobby: Growing up in San Diego you and you family were always a very special group of friends and so close to my Mom and Dad and my brother and me. My hugs and love go out to you and your sisters and all your family and friends, and to all who have gone before you. Daniel .
