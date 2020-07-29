Hard to believe it's been a whole year since you passed Robert. I continue to pray that you are finally at peace. As always, your little sis
betts Cruz
August 1, 2019
Bob was a nice guy -- always upbeat, friendly, and cheerful. Bill Hoffman, Grossmont High Class of '64
August 1, 2019
Bobby: Growing up in San Diego you and you family were always a very special group of friends and so close to my Mom and Dad and my brother and me. My hugs and love go out to you and your sisters and all your family and friends, and to all who have gone before you. Daniel .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.