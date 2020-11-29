Robert Lee Evans
September 3, 1937 - October 25, 2020
Bonita
Bob had a very full 83 years, and had been convalescing from a procedure when he developed acute pneumonia. He passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side.Known as Robert, Bob, Bobby, and Dr. Evans, he was a man of tremendous dedication and exceptional work ethic in service to others. Born in Carroll, Nebraska, the family then moved to Neligh where he worked on the family farm and grew up alongside his older brother Bill and cousin Dean. Known to many in his hometown as Bobby, he graduated high school at 16 years old and went to work for Contois Motor Company. At 22, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at Camp Roberts, CA. After the service, he attended Wayne State College in NE, CSU Long Beach, and then graduate school at the Los Angeles College of Optometry (class of 1967), where he met the love of his life, and only female co-ed in the 1966 graduating class, Marilyn Carter. They were married August 10, 1968, and the newlyweds settled in San Diego and made their permanent home in Bonita. Dr. Evans practiced optometry 53 years, and 47 years in the same location on Oxford Street in Chula Vista. Dr. Evans was an early provider of vision therapy and his practice was one of only a few in the county back in the 1970s offering this treatment. He and his wife Marilyn traded offices on Wednesdays so he also became a sought-after provider in El Cajon and East County as well. Together they cared for generations of families as patients, and many of the staff remaining have been with the practice 20, 30 and over 40 years to date. He was an active volunteer and a member of many community service and professional organizations including the Jaycees, the Optimist Club, the Bonita Sunrise Rotary, San Diego Optometric Society, Chula Vista Elks Club, and the Lions Vision Clinic. He and Marilyn have been members of the First United Methodist Church of Chula Vista since 1968.Bob and Marilyn were fortunate to travel to many international destinations, including Antarctica, Kenya, Machu Picchu, Russia, China and India. They loved domestic travel as well, and made dozens of visits to see family and friends in Nebraska, and favorite spots San Francisco and Estes Park were repeat destinations for many years. Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn Carter Evans, his daughter, Carole DeJonge, and grandsons Curren and Blake of Encinitas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johanna and William Evans, his brother William Evans of Florida, and his only son, Robert Carter Evans.Since we cannot have the Celebration of Life that we would have normally had in a different year, we are postponing services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Scripps Hospital http://donate.scripps.org/giving/scrippshealth
or The Lions Club Optometric Institute http://lionsvisionclinic.org/donate/