Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Feinstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Feinstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Feinstein Obituary
Robert Lee Bob' Feinstein April 1945 - December 2019 San Diego Robert Lee Feinstein, 75, died December 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Patricia Feinstein, a daughter, son, two grandsons, and two sons-in-law. Bob lived a full life with countless adventures and hobbies. His family is grateful to have been part of his journey and knows he will have great stories to tell when we see him again. Memorial Services: Sunday, January 5, at 12:00 pm at El Camino Memorial. Donations in his honor: https://join.pcf.org/memorials/memorial/in-memory-of-bob-feinstein
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -