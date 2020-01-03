|
Robert Lee Bob' Feinstein April 1945 - December 2019 San Diego Robert Lee Feinstein, 75, died December 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Patricia Feinstein, a daughter, son, two grandsons, and two sons-in-law. Bob lived a full life with countless adventures and hobbies. His family is grateful to have been part of his journey and knows he will have great stories to tell when we see him again. Memorial Services: Sunday, January 5, at 12:00 pm at El Camino Memorial. Donations in his honor: https://join.pcf.org/memorials/memorial/in-memory-of-bob-feinstein
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020