Robert Leon Bullock August 20, 1942 - March 14, 2020 San Diego He was predeceased by his parents Tennell and Justine Bullock, and his brother Cecil Hall. He was married to Susan Bryant for 16 years. He worked 36 faithful years of Federal Civil Service on North Island Naval Air Base. His tenure was from July 1961 to August 1997 starting as an Instrument Mechanic and eventually becoming a Computer Systems Analyst. Early in his life he became an avid bowler and that carried him into his sixties with many awards and achievements. He was the first San Diego Junior Bowler to roll a 700 Series in league play. As a teen he had a love for Hot Rods and raced his '55 Chevy, and later his love for '62 Vettes came to fruition. He was a perfectionist and often known to be too honest for his own good Survived by sons, Robert, Michael and David. Grandchildren are Kelsey and Nick Bullock. Great-grandchildren include Ellie and Emmie. His sister is Marie "Tinker" Trainor. Nieces and nephews include Sherri Trainor, Steve Trainor, Cecil Hall III, Warren Hall and their children. Service during these tough times is To Be Determined. He will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery. In summation, three words that best describe his life would be Integrity, Honesty and Family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020