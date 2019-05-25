|
Robert Leslie Bobby' Harry May 9, 1964 - May 15, 2019 San Diego Bobby was born in San Diego, CA, to parents, Dennis and Patricia. He was the youngest of three siblings; brother Billy and sister Denise. He is survived by his daughter, Desiree, and grandchildren, Aiden and Madelynn. Bobby's first child, Leslie, passed away at birth, and second daughter, Lindsay, predeceased him.Bobby went to school and trade school in San Diego . He became an excellent auto upholsterer by trade.Bobby loved to play pool, and he was darn good at it!Bobby will be dearly missed by Aunteen and Diane and all that knew him. Services May 25th, Saturday, 1:00 pm at St. Mary Magdalene.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 25, 2019