Robert Bob' Machado March 13, 1942 - April 19, 2019 SAN DIEGO In loving memory:"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of HIS saints." Psalm 116:15Born Robert Machado, March 13, 1942, in San Marcos, Texas. Robert (Bob) resided in San Diego for 51 years until he entered into rest in the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on April 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by loving family, at the age of 77 years. Bob was a loving and faithful husband to Beatrice of 53 years as well as a wonderfully devoted, caring and respected father and grandfather. He had an unwavering love for his siblings as well as a cousin who he had a special relationship with. He is also survived by his beloved 93-year-old mother. As a Navy recruit Bob served his country honorably for 4 years then later pursued his Associate's degree that served him successfully for 25 hard working years at Sony Corporation until his retirement. He loved to be outdoors, tending to his little orchard, sharing the fruit from his trees and most of all spending quality time with his family through camping, picnicking and BBQing. Bob accepted Jesus as his Savior during a Harvest Crusade in San Diego on July 23, 1992. He loved God and the Word of God which was taught to him by his pastor. Bob was a selfless man who gave the last 15 years to be a caregiver to a mother-in-law and her two brothers who loved and respected him. Bob Machado was man of faith, nobility, and grace who will be dearly missed. Memorial service will be held at 10am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Calvary Chapel Santee, CA. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019