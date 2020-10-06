Robert Martin Bryan

October 10, 1952 - August 21, 2020

Solana Beach

Robert Martin Bryan, age 67, formerly of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home in Solana Beach, CA.Robert was passionate and devoted to his career as a Master Chef attending Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, France.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lois Bryan; brothers, Stephan and Thomas; and sister, Ruthanne Shublak. He is survived by his three sons: James (Nicole), Joel, and Jonny; brothers: John (Vicki) and Andrew (Heather); sisters: Teresa Bryan and Carolyn Smith; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1001 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA, at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 8, 2020. A Rosary will be said before the mass at 10:15 am. The family would like to express gratitude for the excellent care given by Hospice By the Sea.



