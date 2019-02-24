Services El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd San Diego , CA 92121 (858) 453-2121 For more information about Robert Epsten Service 11:30 AM El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd San Diego , CA 92121 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert Epsten Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Marvin Epsten

Robert Marvin Epsten September 24, 1952 - February 18, 2019 San Diego Robert "Rob" Marvin Epsten, Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle against melanoma. He was 66 years of age. Rob was a beloved physician, phenomenal fisherman, and his most exceptional role, a devoted family man.Rob was born in San Diego, CA, to Beatrice (nee Aliber) and Robert "Bob" Epsten, Sr. Rob attended Loma Portal Elementary, Dana Junior High and San Miguel School (merged with the Bishops School).An athlete as a child, Rob was an award-winning equestrian. However, when he caught his first fish, Rob turned in his riding boots for deck boots and never looked back. He was a natural, as evidenced by career highlights such as landing a swordfish by rod and reel on Halloween 1999 as well as a 641 lb. Pacific blue marlin in 2015 off the San Diego coast.As Rob was growing up, he often accompanied his physician father on house calls; witnessing his father's devotion to patients left a deep impression on Rob. He set his sights on medical school, matriculating from the University of Southern California. Rob met Dorothy "Locke" Seiler while he was in medical school, and they maintained a long distance courtship, long before email and cell phones, while she lived in Manhattan Beach, CA, and he in Philadelphia. Those years began a lifetime of love and passion for travel and fishing together. Rob graduated in June 1980 from Thomas Jefferson Medical College, now the Sidney Kimmel Medical College. Rob and Locke married June 24, 1983, in Palos Verdes, CA. After an Internal Medicine residency and Gastroenterology fellowship at UC Irvine, Rob and Locke made their home in San Diego. Rob quickly became known in the San Diego medical community for his meticulous attention to detail, keen insight, judgment, knowledge, and technique as well as his warm and supportive manner with patients. He emanated calmness, wisdom and kindness, which were a great comfort to his patients during his much admired medical career. Grateful patients grieved the loss of such a highly respected clinician when Rob stepped away from his practice due to illness.In addition to his clinical practice, Rob served in multiple leadership roles throughout his career. He was the Chief of Gastroenterology at Scripps Mercy Hospital, a member of the Mercy Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, and Medical Director of the San Diego Endoscopy Center. He particularly enjoyed serving on the teaching staff of Scripps Mercy Hospital, training both interns and residents at Scripps Mercy Hospital as well as Gastroenterology fellows from Scripps Clinic.Rob enjoyed his decades at Southwestern Yacht Club aboard the "Dos Hermanos." Rob served on the Angler's Board of Directors and recently completed his term as Angler's Board President. Rob, his brother Jon and Locke spent countless hours fishing together on the Dos Hermanos with many of their angling friends.Rob and Locke have two children, Emily and Dana, who introduced him to the world of gymnastics and ballet, which he came to embrace as an enthusiastic fan. Perhaps he sat through a few too many of Dana's Nutcracker performances and Emily's gymnastic meets (club and University of Washington) but he always proudly delighted in their strength and talent. Rob in turn introduced his daughters to the joys of the Pacific Ocean. Rob doted on his family, and they on him, as happy on family boat trips to Catalina Island as travels abroad to distant destinations. Those trips instilled a strong sense of adventure and appreciation for a greater world. Family was important to Rob, and he and Locke created a nurturing, welcoming home full of laughter and warm memories. His daughter Emily married Gabe Callaway in the family home on January 27, 2019, shortly before his passing.Rob was predeceased by his father, Robert M. Epsten, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dorothy/Locke; his daughter, Emily (Gabe); his daughter, Dana; his mother, Bea Epsten; his brother, Jon (Mary); his sister, Andrea (Richard) Kaplan; his aunt, Lynn Epsten; nieces and nephews, Bryan (Jenny) Kaplan, Michael (Rebecca) Epsten, and Alana (Jared) Ziman.Services will be held on March 3 at 11:30 a.m. at El Camino Memorial Park in Sorrento Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dr. Epsten's name to Scripps Mercy Hospital Foundation, 550 Washington Street, Suite 621, San Diego, CA 92103, or the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Jefferson Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019