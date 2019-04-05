|
Robert McGhen October 20, 1952 - March 20, 2019 SAN DIEGO Bob was born in La Mesa, CA. October 20, 1952 and passed away from a massive stroke on March 20, 2019.Bob was raised in San Diego. He was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and San Diego City College.He married his wife, Laura in 1974. They built a house in Pine Valley, where they lived the remainder of Bob's life.Bob worked in the grocery industry for 32 years, retiring in 2008.He is survived by his wife, Laura, son, Ryan (Dee Dee), daughter, Natalie (David), brother, Mike (Marsha). Five grandchildren, two nieces, and three nephews.A Celebration of Life service will be held at Carlton Oaks Country Club, Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Diego Zoo.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019