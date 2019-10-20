|
Robert Bob' McNally February 26, 1934 - October 10, 2019 Murietta Bob passed away October 10 at home after a short illness. He was born February 26, 1934 in East Providence, Rhode Island, to William and Dorothy McNally; the middle of three brothers, William (Bill), Robert (Bob), and Lawrence (Larry). Bob bought his first motorcycle at 16 and remained a motorcycle enthusiast for his entire life. In 1956, Bob joined the submarine reserves and served on a five-man Diablo Sablefish X1. He returned to Rhode Island in 1958 and joined Ironworker Local 37 and began work as an ironworker. He moved to Dayton, Ohio, and joined Ironworker Local 290. In 1971 he moved to San Diego and joined Ironworker Local 229. Bob worked on the trolley tower as well as many high-rise buildings, forever altering the San Diego skyline. He was a welder at Unit 5 in Carlsbad, where he earned the nickname, "Mad Dog." Bob met his wife, Karen in 1980 and the couple married in 1992 in Maui, Hawaii. Karen and Bob were active in the Temecula Square dance group, The Grape Stompers, and the motorcycle group, Chapter Z. Along with Karen, Bob gained three stepchildren, and eventually an extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom he is survived by: Shannon (Joe), Kelly (Dave) and Sean (Dede); grandchildren: Nick (Kristi), Cody, Shane; Victoria, Colby; Hailey (Simon), Corey (Chelsea); great-grandchildren: Stella, Cadence; and Bailey. Bob is also survived by his brother Bill, of Tampa, FL. Memorial service Tuesday, October 29 at 12:00 pm at Miller-Jones Mortuary, 26770 Murrieta Road, Sun City 92543. Interment at Mira Mar on October 30 at 10 am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019