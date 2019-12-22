|
|
Robert Michael Bobby' Socin March 18, 1957 - November 30, 2019 Greensboro, NC Robert Bobby' Michael Socin, age 62, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 in Greensboro, NC in spite of his valiant fight against lung cancer. Robert was born on March 18, 1957 in Escondido, CA, where he was a part of the first graduating class of San Pasqual High School. Robert excelled in sports and was reigned homecoming king his senior year. He loved the ocean, animals and the outdoors. When he wasn't riding his Harley Davidson you could find him spending time with his family, watching sports or hanging out with his two grandsons which he adored.Left with loving memories are his mother, Jaqueline Landes of CA; the mother of his children, Leslie Harrington of CA; son, Blake Socin (Holli) of NC; daughter, Ashley Socin of CA; sister, Nancy Johnston (Tom) of NC; sister, Jeanne Socin of OK; sister Kathleen Socin of CA,; grandson, Steelman Socin of NC; grandson, Zeke Socin of NC; along with a host of other relatives and friends. He touched all of their lives with his sincere kindness, genuine empathy and never-ending love. We love you.The family will hold a private ceremony.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019