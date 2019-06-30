Dr. Robert Milliard Lewis June 3, 1940 - June 10, 2019 San Diego Robert (Bob) was born on July 3, 1940, in Jamaica, New York to parents Livingston DeLeon and Dorothy Lewis. He grew up in San Diego and graduated from Helix High School. Robert received his bachelor's degree in Speech Pathology from San Diego State University in 1962 and his Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1973. He counseled students at the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay from 1970-74. After returning to San Diego in 1974, he started his own private practice, Behavioral Science Applications, in San Diego. Even after he was officially retired, Robert continued to informally counsel friends and acquaintances for the rest of his life. He authored a paper entitled The Abandoned Heart, which had a profound impact on many people who read it.Robert loved his children, grandchildren, and friends very much. He was funny, intelligent, articulate, a good listener, and counselor. He was also a creative artist and photographer. He loved to make people laugh. He had a way of touching people with his ability to listen deeply and make them feel heard and loved.Robert leaves behind his siste,r Jacqueline Wandry; his son, Ed Lewis; his daughter, Renee Gibbs, and his four grandchildren, Alia Lewis, and Austin, Ethan, and Katie Gibbs. A private Celebration of Life for family and friends of Robert was held at the farm on Saturday, June 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the San Diego Humane Society or the San Diego Salvation Army. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019