Robert Milton Bob' Fenner August 23, 1953 - May 7, 2020 San Diego Robert "Bob" Milton Fenner, born at the Quonset Point Naval Air Station in North Kingston, Rhode Island, 23 August 1953, passed away in his sleep at his home in Mira Mesa 7 May 2020 from a heart condition.Bob is survived by wife, Diana Fenner; father, Milton A. Fenner, retired USN, and stepmother, Dorothy Fenner, both of San Diego; sisters, Brenda E. Fenner, South Gate, CA, Donna G. Fenner, Mira Mesa, CA; and Sharon J. Fenner, San Diego, CA.Bob was predeceased by his mother, Nellie E. Gray Fenner, and sister, Sheryl J. Fenner.Bob loved cooking for his buddies in the San Diego Area Hash House Harriers running club to which he belonged for three decades. Bob was a marine biologist and referred to himself as a "fish doctor," being able to heal numerous species in ponds and lakes. For many years Bob wrote articles for various aquatic life periodicals. Bob was invited all over the world to lecture about fish health and both freshwater and seawater marine life. Bob was an avid scuba diver and underwater photographer. His thousands of photographs were freely shared on the "Scuba Diving Friends" Facebook page. Bob's webpage "WetWebMedia" gave inspiration to thousands of aquatic life enthusiasts. Bob authored the highly-regarded "The Conscientious Marine Aquarist: A Commonsense Handbook for Successful Saltwater Hobbyists."As a young teen, Bob received his Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout at the early age of 13. In Bob's mid-teens, Bob lived in Sasebo, Japan, during the Vietnam War. There he practiced Judo and became enamored with tropical fish.Bob graduated James Madison High School in 1972. While studying for his Fisheries Biology Masters at San Diego State University, Bob taught himself guitar, having been inspired by the Beatles.Bob was an entrepreneur as the CEO, Founder, and President of two businesses: Aquatic Life Services and Scripps Ranch-based Wet Pets. Bob was also a consultant for the Petco Corporation and for Sea World San Diego.A celebration of Bob's life will be held after the current health crisis is over, and his ashes will be scattered at sea.Please send any donations to the San Diego Tropical Fish Society, https://sandiegotropicalfish.com.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2020.