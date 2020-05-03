Robert N. Bob' Gallaher February 13, 1939 - March 24, 2020 SAN DIEGO Bob was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, where his father was stationed in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Gallaher was a beloved teacher and volleyball coach at Mission Bay High School, and was an avid golfer and skier. He grew up in San Diego, raised by his mother and stepfather after his father died while serving in World War II. In 1956, he graduated from Hoover High School where he lettered in Cross Country and Track and was also active in the Drama Club and the Debate Team. He earned his degree from San Diego State University, where he was an active member of Sigma Chi and a standout distance and steeplechase runner.Bob was awarded Teacher of the Year when he retired from MBHS in 2003, after a successful 38-year career. Not only did he teach core classes and coach, but he was a mentor teacher who devised curriculum for at-risk students, wrote grants for the school, and served as an ASB and diploma program advisor. A devoted teacher, he continued tutoring and substitute teaching after he retired. Bob's lifelong love of skiing, volleyball, and golf brought him many friends. His love for his garden brought him the admiration of his friends and neighbors.He lived an active life despite a heart condition for 20 years. The complication related to his condition led to a battle he was unable to overcome. He is survived by Donna, his wife of 42 years, daughter, Aimee Norman, and son-in-law, Rick Norman; grandchildren, Mitchell and Peter; brother, Bill Gallaher, and sisters, Patti Harver and Liz Mills.



