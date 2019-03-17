|
Robert Robbie' Neal August 28, 1959 - February 13, 2019 Santee Robbie passed peacefully at home with his wife, Cherie Rush Neal, by his side, on February 13, 2019. He worked on commercial tuna boats, traveled in a rock and roll band, and was in construction. He was a Tribal member of San Pasqual Band of Indians.He is survived by his loving wife, Cherie; sister, Patzy McDonough Da Silva Althaus; sons, Robert and Jared Neal, Vince Stanzione, and Ian Gallagher; grandchildren, Baela and Aiden, and numerous nieces and nephews. Robbie loved life, singing, dancing, and playing his guitar. He was quite the jokester, putting a smile on everyone's face. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Robbie's Celebration of Life will be March 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Santee Lakes, Lake 1.Robbie, you are an inspiration! You will be loved eternally.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019