|
|
Robert Olsen March 20, 1931 - February 26, 2020 San Diego On March 22, 1948, Robert Olsen enlisted in the USMC and did his boot camp in Parris Island. After boot camp, Mr.Olsen was sent to China and was there until 1949. Robert Olsen was transferred to Oakland, and months later, he was transferred to Camp Pendleton. In the early part of 1950, Mr. Olsen was trained to go to the Korean War. On September 15, 1950, Mr. Olsen and 12,499 other Marines did the Inchon Landing. Mr. Olsen and the rest of the Marines encountered heavy resistance on their way north. Mr. Olsen and the rest of the Marines traveled 78 miles to the Chosen Reservoir over a narrow, winding dirt road. They began the worst campaign anyone had ever experienced, during the coldest winter recorded in North Korea. The temperature was -30 to -40 degrees Fahrenheit plus a -70 to -75 degrees Fahrenheit wind chill factor. Then 120,000 Chinese and North Koreans completely surrounded Mr. Olsen and the other Marines. Mr. Olsen, with the other Marines, shot their way out. Then Mr. Olsen and the military sailed from Hungmam on Christmas Eve with precious cargo, which was 100,000 North Korean civilians (men, women, and children). On March 15, 1951, Mr. Olsen was shot and laid for 12 hours until he was picked up by a helicopter and taken to the hospital ship. On March 20, 1951, Mr.Olsen lost his right leg and was sent to the Philadelphia VA Hospital. After being in the hospital for quite some time, Mr.Olsen went to Brooklyn, NY, to see his family. He was taken to a Norwegian dance, and he met the love of his life, Olga Hansen. After many months of courting Olga, Robert and Olga married on August 23, 1952. After marriage, they lived together for the rest of Mr.Olsen's life. In 1956, the Olsens moved to San Diego County, and Mr.Olsen began a new career at the San Luis Rey Post Office. Mr.Olsen became Post Master and eventually retired in 1977. Throughout his life, Mr.Olsen reiterated that he was proud to be a Marine and was proud of his accomplishments in the Marine Corps. On September 15, 2016, Mr. Olsen and many other Marines that did the Inchon Landing in Korea were presented with a medal for saving South Korea. Mr. Olsen dedicated much of his life to help people in need. Mr. Olsen enjoyed humanitarian work which one of his four sons continued. He helped his son hand out toys to men, women, and children in need. Mr.Olsen was especially emotional when handing toys and needed items to children. He and his son continued humanitarian efforts (toys, clothes, foods, sporting events, etc.) to men, women and children, active military, veterans, and homeless veterans. In November 2002, the Wells Fargo Foundation presented Mr. Olsen with an award for his humanitarian efforts at the Escondido Arts Center. Eli Manning from the New York Giants heard what Mr. Olsen did in the Korean War, and all of the help provided for those in need. On September 14, 2017, Mr. Olsen received a 15" by 20" picture of Eli Manning with an inscription to Robert Olsen USMC, "Thank you for your service. I hope you get well soon." Mr. Olsen, 88, passed away on February 26, 2020, at the Tri-City Hospital in Oceanside, CA. Robert lived a full and happy life. He leaves behind his loving wife, Olga Olsen of 67.5 years; eldest son, John (Laura) Olsen of Murrieta, CA, Roy Olsen of Missouri, USA, Michael (Brenda) Olsen of Vista, CA, Jefferey Olsen of Vista, CA, and eight grandchildren. Mr. Olsen is also survived by 22 great-grandchildren, and a loving dog named Drover. On March 19, 2020 at 10:00AM, Mr.Olsen was laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery, a Federal Military Cemetery, and Mrs. Olga Olsen was presented with the American Flag. March 20, 1931 - February 26, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020