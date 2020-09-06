Robert Owen Henry
December 26, 1981 - August 18, 2020
San Diego
Robbie Henry 38, died unexpectedly on August 18, 2020 in San Diego, California. He was born on December 26, 1981 in San Diego the son of Richard O. Henry (Kathi) and Janie Kramer (Mark).Robbie grew up in El Cajon, Ca. where he graduated from Valhalla High School, Class of 2000. He then went on to San Francisco State University, graduating in 2004 with a B.A. degree in Theatre Arts with a minor in Music.Robbie was multi-talented working as a musician, actor, and audio tech. Immediately following graduation, he began his career at the La Jolla Playhouse as a Sound Engineer where he worked on Jersey Boys until it went to Broadway and then he went on tour with Jersey Boys, In The Heights, Adams Family the Musical as well as several other Broadway shows. He once played the part of John Hinckley in a History Channel documentary. It was a perfect career for Robbie as he loved to travel and loved the entertainment business.Robbie had many friends and "family" throughout the United States and the world. His quest for adventure and "bigger than life" personality and his "never met a stranger " attitude made him the life of the party wherever he went. He was always the brightest light and had the biggest smile in the room, whether in a kindergarten class, or a Hollywood party after the Oscars.In addition to his parents, Robbie is survived by his Paternal Grandfather Thomas Owen Henry, siblings Cory Henry (Holly), Patrick Henry (Michelle), Jeff Hubert, and Kari Hubert along with his nieces and nephew whom he adored.Please Visit www.sorrentovalleychapel.com
for services information