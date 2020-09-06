1/
Robert Owen Henry
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Owen Henry
December 26, 1981 - August 18, 2020
San Diego
Robbie Henry 38, died unexpectedly on August 18, 2020 in San Diego, California. He was born on December 26, 1981 in San Diego the son of Richard O. Henry (Kathi) and Janie Kramer (Mark).Robbie grew up in El Cajon, Ca. where he graduated from Valhalla High School, Class of 2000. He then went on to San Francisco State University, graduating in 2004 with a B.A. degree in Theatre Arts with a minor in Music.Robbie was multi-talented working as a musician, actor, and audio tech. Immediately following graduation, he began his career at the La Jolla Playhouse as a Sound Engineer where he worked on Jersey Boys until it went to Broadway and then he went on tour with Jersey Boys, In The Heights, Adams Family the Musical as well as several other Broadway shows. He once played the part of John Hinckley in a History Channel documentary. It was a perfect career for Robbie as he loved to travel and loved the entertainment business.Robbie had many friends and "family" throughout the United States and the world. His quest for adventure and "bigger than life" personality and his "never met a stranger " attitude made him the life of the party wherever he went. He was always the brightest light and had the biggest smile in the room, whether in a kindergarten class, or a Hollywood party after the Oscars.In addition to his parents, Robbie is survived by his Paternal Grandfather Thomas Owen Henry, siblings Cory Henry (Holly), Patrick Henry (Michelle), Jeff Hubert, and Kari Hubert along with his nieces and nephew whom he adored.Please Visit www.sorrentovalleychapel.com for services information

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
8584532121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park and Mortuaries (Sorrento Valley)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved