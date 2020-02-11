|
Robert R. Bob' Smith October 16, 1942 - February 5, 2020 San Diego Bob, 77, lost his battle with metastatic throat cancer. Born in North Island, he graduated from Crawford HS in 1960, went on to SDSU and graduated in 1970 from UCSD with a PhD in Math. He spent his entire career at the Navy Lab in Pt. Loma at first doing math modeling then moving on to something he loved more: managing the building of and taking to sea towed array sonar surveillance systems. A hunter most of his life, after retiring in 1995, he took up bird hunting and acquired the first of his four beloved hunting dogs. He subsequently became active in and took on leadership roles in the San Diego Chapter of NAVHDA, the San Diego County Wildlife Federation, the Jr. Pheasant Hunt, and the San Diego Chapter of the Safari Club. He loved hunting, being outdoors, and viewing wildlife, and worked tirelessly until his death for the conservation of wildlife and protection of hunting rights. He was loved and respected by his family and many friends, and by those who had the privilege of working with him. He will be missed. Bob was preceded in death by his son Aaron, and is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jacqueline, sons Robert Jr. and Spencer (Christina), grandson Robert III, step-grandson Jarrett, step-great-granddaughter Natalia, and sister Patti, all of San Diego, and his brother Barry (Barbara) of Sparks, NV. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 8, at 1 PM at the Thursday Club, 1224 Santa Barbara St., San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020