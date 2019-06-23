Robert R. Bobby' Tellez September 12, 1934 - June 12, 2019 San Diego Robert R. Tellez passed away from renal failure at home on June 12, 2019 with his daughter and grandson by his side. Robert was a proud U.S. Army veteran where he served as an Army Paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division based in Fort Bragg, N.C. Robert had a love for classic cars, watching baseball, planting fruit trees, gardening and fixing houses, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Robert had an incredible memory which he used to recall stories of the past. He traveled around the world, had a great sense of humor and a genuine interest in everyone he met. Robert is survived by his two sisters, Eva and Sylvia Tellez; children, Andrew Tellez, Christopher Tellez and Elizabeth Tellez; and grandchildren Adam, Helena, Nicholas and Elias. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00am at the Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 4470 Hilltop Drive, San Diego, CA 92102. Flowers can be sent directly to Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel for Robert R. Tellez. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary