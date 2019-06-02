Robert Robinson McAllister January 1, 1922 - May 28, 2019 Chula Vista Robert "Bob" Robinson McAllister passed away at the age of 97. One of four children, he was born in Monroe City, MO to James and Anna McAllister. In 1942, he enlisted in the navy where he served as a pharmacist's mate for 6 years. In 1945, he married the love of his life, his beloved Dorothy. They were married for nearly 60 years at the time of her death in 2002. In 1950, Bob opened his own mortuary in Chula Vista. Between 1958 and 1970 he served on the city council and was Mayor of Chula Vista twice. One of his proudest accomplishments was starting the Port Commission for the development of the San Diego Bayfront. After selling his business, Bob continued to work as a mortician for 30 years.He was a founding member of the Assumption Council of the Knights of Columbus and a longtime parishioner of St. Rose of Lima.Bob is survived by his younger brother, Ben; his four children and their spouses, Bob (Sheila), Tom (Linda), Sherri Pederson (John), and Laurie Humphrey (Mike), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He will always be remembered for his unconditional love, positive disposition, and silly jokes. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary