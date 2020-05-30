I read the obituaries every day because I know thousands of people around San Diego. When I read this one, it reminded me so much of my dad. My dad was born May 20, 1921 and he also was a pharmacist mate in the U.S. Navy. Like Mr. McAllister, my dad always wanted to be a mortician, although he worked as a machinists. My mom and dad were married almost 64 years when he died in '09 (almost '10). My mom died on Aug. 9th, 2018 at 95 5/6.

My condolences to everyone who knew Robert Robinson McAllister.

ALLEN STANKO