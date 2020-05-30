Robert Robinson McAllister
1922 - 2019
In memory of Robert Robinson McAllister.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
El Camino Memorial Park
JUN
6
Rosary
06:00 PM
El Camino Memorial Park
JUN
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Humphrey
753 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91910
6194259111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2019
Your father, grandfather, brother... was such a sweet dedicated and well respected child of God. I am sure there is a party there now. I am sorry for your current loss, but I know you all were more than blessed by "Bob". ✝
Susan Barnard
June 5, 2019
Dear Laurie,
We are deeply saddened by the passing of your father and would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
The Luzzaro Family
Frank Luzzaro
June 5, 2019

Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of your loved one. May the God of all comfort strengthen you in this time of sadness.
(2 Thessalonians 2:16,17)
Wilson
June 3, 2019
My condolences to all family we are all praying with lots of love For Mr Bobs loving soul and all his family thru this loss with los of love Rodriguez family
Elizabeth Rodriguez
June 2, 2019
I read the obituaries every day because I know thousands of people around San Diego. When I read this one, it reminded me so much of my dad. My dad was born May 20, 1921 and he also was a pharmacist mate in the U.S. Navy. Like Mr. McAllister, my dad always wanted to be a mortician, although he worked as a machinists. My mom and dad were married almost 64 years when he died in '09 (almost '10). My mom died on Aug. 9th, 2018 at 95 5/6.
My condolences to everyone who knew Robert Robinson McAllister.
ALLEN STANKO
June 2, 2019
Randy and Lynn Wood
