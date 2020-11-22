Robert Ronald 'Bob' Horn

1936 - 2020

El Cajon

It is with great sorrow that we mourn the peaceful passing of Robert Ronald 'Bob' Horn on November 14, 2020.Bob was a beloved husband to Myrna Horn for over 50 years, father to Donna Burner (husband David Burner) and son, Donald Horn, grandfather to Krista Munns, Danielle Burner, Hailey and Noah Johnson, and great-granddaughters Abigail and Madeline Munns.He was preceded in death by his brothers Jim Horn and Dick Horn (all well known in the construction industry in San Diego.) At age 12, Bob's father passed away and he and his brother Jim became sole support of the family. Dave Martin of Dave Martin Trucking in Lakeside (his brother-in-law) mentored the boys, thus teaching them truck driving and heavy equipment operation at the young age of 14/15. Bob remained a heavy equipment operator his entire life.Bob loved cars and at the age of 12, he "borrowed" his brother's car to race at the old Lindo Lake Race Track in Lakeside, where he grew up.Bob had a passion for speed when it came to his toys.In the 60's it was a 1969 Corvette and his Triumph motorcycle.In the 70's it was dune buggies in the desert.In the 80's it was a jet boat (with nitrous oxide) on the Colorado River.In the 90's it was a 1923 Model "T" flathead V8 Roadster.In the 2000's we turned to desert Jeeping in Borrego Springs with our beloved Jeeping group called the Herd of Turtles, our "second family." In recent years his passion turned to his 1950 Mercury sedan (4-Door) with a flathead V8 engine that won him several trophies at the El Cajon Car Show.When you think of Bob, don't be sad; when you think of Bob, "Smile."



