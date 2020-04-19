|
Robert Russell Clarke October 5, 1944 - April 14, 2020 Encinitas Robert Clarke passed away peacefully at his home in Encinitas, on April 14, 2020, with his wife Linda by his side. Robert was born on October 5, 1944, in New Brunswick, Canada, to Bill and Marion Clarke. His family moved to California in 1951. Robert graduated from Temple City High School in 1962, and then Cal State, Los Angeles in 1966, with a degree in Criminal Science. After graduation, he went to work for the Department of Justice, which became his lifelong career. In 1992, Robert married the love of his life, Linda, and together they made a lifetime of memories. He loved nothing more than spending the day at Cardiff Beach with Linda, where they would perch their lawn chairs in the sand and spend endless hours reading and watching the waves crash on the shore. Robert loved the water; he enjoyed sailing with his brother Larry, water skiing, and fishing. He also enjoyed volunteering at the San Diego Sheriff's Office, where he prided himself on sharing his law enforcement experiences with those around him. Robert was a greatly loved and respected man with a calming presence and even-temperament. He is survived by his wife Linda, brother Larry Clarke, son Brian Clarke, daughter Alison (John) Howard and grandsons Connor and Colton, stepdaughter Stacey Sanderson and grandson Alec, and stepson Derek Sanderson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Rescue House or Rancho Coastal Humane Society.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020