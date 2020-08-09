Robert Salim Raya

November 4, 1936 - July 26, 2020

Bonita

Robert, "Bobby" Raya, 83, passed away in Bonita, on July 26, 2020. Born in San Ysidro, he was the son of Salim and Sophie Raya, and was best known as the owner of the well-known store, Casa Raya, in Tijuana, B.C. Mexico.Robert grew up in the South Bay, and attended Mar Vista High School and San Diego State University. After college, he decided to follow his father's path and open, Casa Raya, a exclusive clothing store. During his retail years in Tijuana, he enjoyed a wonderful relationship as a clothier to the local residents, as well as government officials and celebrities throughout Mexico and Hollywood.After retirement, he decided to embark on an extension of his career and enjoyed using his expertise at Nordstrom for 13 years. While there, he re-kindled relationships with his former clientele as well as creating a new clientele of San Diego professionals. He was awarded All-Star status and upon retirement was given official acknowledgement from Corporate Headquarters as well as local management and fellow store employees. He could truly say, he loved his profession and all those he served. Robert was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church where he served as Parish Council President and Treasurer. He was also a member of the Choir. He later became a member of St. Anthony the Great Orthodox Church.Robert was a devoted husband to his wife, Cheryl for 48 years. Together they enjoyed life with their children, Allyson, and son-in-law, Fr. Christopher Salamy, son Robert Marc and 2 grandchildren Sophia and Amelia Salamy. Robert lived every part of his life with true class and dignity. After his second retirement, while enjoying a quiet evening at home, he turned to his wife and said, "If I died today, I would die a happy man".Services were held at Saint Anthony Antiochian Orthodox Church on Friday, July 31st. Burial was at Cypress View Mausoleum. May his Memory be Eternal.



