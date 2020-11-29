Robert 'Moose' Sawdey
January 18, 1939 - November 4, 2020
San Diego
Retired Special Agent FBI, Robert Ray Sawdey passed away suddenly at home on November 4, 2020. Bob was born in Torrance, CA, to Jeremiah and Jeannette Sawdey and was raised in Inglewood. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richard Sawdey.Bob served in the Marine Corps from 1956 to 1959, including a tour of duty in Korea. After being discharged, he resumed his schooling and was an alumnus of Long Beach State. He worked for the County of Los Angeles and the Department of Fish and Game in Anchorage, AK.Bob joined the FBI in 1968. During his twenty years of service, he served in Detroit, New York, El Centro, and San Diego (1977 to 1989). Bob's area of expertise was white collar crime. He was one of the primary investigators on the J. David Dominelli case in the mid-1980s.Bob's favorite pastime was reading. In his younger days, it was traveling with friends by plane, boat, motorcycle, or motorhome. In recent years, he owned a home in Montana where he spent the summer. Always making the trip was his beloved cat, Little Girl.Bob is survived by his sister-in-law, Dorothy, nephews, Donald (Olga) Sawdey, David (Kathy) Sawdey, niece, Doreen Schwartz, and seven great-nephews and one great-niece. He also leaves behind his significant other of forty-one years, Mary Wrighton, who he endearingly referred to as "The Love of My Life."Bob will be greatly missed by a multitude of family and friends scattered across the USA. He will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery on December 4, 2020.In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Bob's name can be made to the San Diego Humane Society, 5500 Gaines St, San Diego 92110, or a charity of your choice
