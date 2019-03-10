|
|
Robert T. Bobby' Sechler November 30, 1937 - January 12, 2019 Carlsbad Robert T. "Bobby" Sechler, 81, died Saturday, January 12, 2019. He was born November 30, 1937, in Los Angeles. He lived in North County/Carlsbad for many years. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jeanne; sons, Jeff and Jerry Sechler, and daughter, Julie Walsh, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, step-children, Greg Garvey and Jennifer Nobles, and 3 step-grandchildren, and sisters, Joyce Ross and Joan Hendrick. Before his retirement, Bobby worked for Albertsons Stores as head buyer for California, Idaho, and Nevada. Special Thanks to the staff at Carlsbad Hospice House for their kindness to all of us. Bobby, we will keep your memories in our hearts forever.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019