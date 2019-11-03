|
|
Robert Thomas Bob' Prutzman November 24, 1952 - October 18, 2019 San Diego Bob Prutzman was a man of action who went beyond the call of duty to save lives during his 25 years on the San Diego Police Department.Responding as a patrol officer to a North Park fire, Bob arrived to find an apartment in flames. Fighting off smoke fumes, Bob broke down the door to the residence to rescue a woman who had fallen asleep while smoking a cigarette and was trapped inside. On another occasion, Bob talked a suicidal kidnap suspect from plunging his knife into his neck while facing arrest.The longtime cop died peacefully in his sleep from heart failure on Oct.. 18 in the Mission Hills home he shared with his wife of 37 years, Carla Buff. Services will be held at St. Didacus Roman Catholic Church in North Park at noon Nov. 23. A reception will follow at St. Augustine High School. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.Bob was a native San Diegan who attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, St. Didacus Middle School and St. Augustine High School, where he played center on the 1971 undefeated football team. He remained very active in the school's alumni association, winning alumni MVP five years in a row. After graduation, Bob went to work at the Cinerama Theater on University Avenue, quickly working his way up to manager. Bob also obtained a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from National University.After retiring from the police force, Bob enjoyed sitting on the patio of the family's Mission Hills home watching sports on a television built into a wall on the home's scenic patio with a panoramic view of Mission Valley. Bob loved following the Padres, Chargers, Notre Dame football and Duke basketball, usually while sipping from a tall glass of ice tea.He is survived by his wife and sons, Michael and Jonathan Prutzman.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019