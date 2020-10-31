Bob was the heart and soul of our class. he was the epitome of a "Saintsman." He had a big heart and it showed. I always looked forward to reading Bob's emails - especially when he was giving us good news. I'll miss Bob and his emails but I'm confident I'll see him again.
Jesse Robles
November 6, 2019
Looked forward to seeing Bob every year, such a great guy. Sincerest condolences to Carla, Jonathan & Michael - and all of the Prutzman family. Doug & Brenda Neill
November 5, 2019
our sincere sympathy to Mr. Prutzman's family.....he was a pleasure to know......Tom Isaak, ST. Augustine math teacher
November 4, 2019
My Brother in Law Bob was a great family man and will be missed by many. Bob's memory will continue to live on in his family and friends. Rest in Peace
Nancy Prutzman
November 3, 2019
You touched us in so many ways. You will be missed, and never forgotten. Rest in Gods eternal peace. Until we meet again ...
Margie Prutzman
Family
November 3, 2019
Rest in Peace my brother. I will miss you the rest of my days.
Michael Prutzman
November 3, 2019
Jennifer Drake
November 3, 2019
Uncle Bob will be greatly missed by his family and friends. I will cherish the family memories and only smile when I think of him. Rest In Peace , Much love, Jennifer Drake
Jennifer Drake
