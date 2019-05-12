Robert Thomsen Tom' Burnett September 13, 1946 - March 9, 2019 Poway Tom Burnett was skiing with his son in Idaho when he died from acute cardiac arrest. He was an active skier, golfer and racquet ball player. Tom was an SDSU graduate and proud Aztec. After college, he taught literature in the SDUSD for thirty-plus years. He started out at Kearny, later teaching at SDHS, MMHS, and LJHS. Mr. Burnett introduced students to many of his favorite authors: Shakespeare, Faulkner, Morrison, Marquez, Tan, Fuentes, and Hemingway. He always thought of students in terms of what they could do and loved to challenge them. Over the years, he coached water polo, tennis, and golf. After retirement, he was a ski instructor for Mammoth MTN and taught classes for teachers with SDCOE. Tom is survived by his wife Susan, son Nick, three grandchildren, and sister Barbara. He was predeceased by daughter Katy and parents Bob and Claire Burnett. If you knew Tom, you were familiar with his sarcastic wit, devilish sense of humor, competitive spirit, and quick offer of a helping hand. To commemorate his life, sip a beer, make a putt, ski a run, surf a wave, listen to Ella, laugh with a child. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019