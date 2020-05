Rest In Peace Mr. Burnett. Im glad you passed away doing something you love. I think thats someone everyone wishes for. I grew up being obsessed with reading. All I ever wanted was more books. I stopped reading as academics became more rigorous. Your AP English class is what brought that love back. Thank you so much! Im currently reading Snow Falling on Cedars, I first read that in your class. Thank you for being a mentor, a friend and an all around amazing teacher. See you on the other side!



Kimberly Sassi

LJHS Class of 2000

Student