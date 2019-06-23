Resources More Obituaries for Robert Vallera Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert V. Vallera

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert V. Bob' Vallera February 17, 1925 - May 25, 2019 La Jolla Robert Venanzio "Bob" Vallera Sr. of La Jolla, CA, passed peacefully of natural causes on May 25 at the age of 94, surrounded by his loving family. A child of Italian immigrants, Venanzio and Marie (DeDominicis) Vallera, he was born in Meriden, CT. Bob joined the Army at the age of 17 to fight in WWII and was a member of the acclaimed 87th Chemical Mortar Battalion. Serving as forward observers on D-Day, his nine-man team landed in the early morning hours on Utah Beach, with two of them perishing that morning. After being wounded near Cherbourg, France, and evacuated to England, he volunteered to return to the front to serve as a forward observer for the Allies breakout offensive at St. Lo. While operating as a forward observer during the November 1944 battle in the Hurtgen Forest on the Belgium-German border, he was captured by members of an SS Panzer unit. Bob survived forced labor, torture and starvation that winter as the Nazis retreated with him into a collapsing Germany. Recognizing he would not survive on the captive laborers' limited rations, he attempted escape one night, was chased down, beaten and left for dead. German nuns discovered him in the snow the next morning, saving his life. Nazi troops eventually found him hidden in a barn behind the nuns' convent and incarcerated him in a POW camp. When American troops liberated the camp, he was below 90 pounds and suffering from a broken pelvis, jaw and nose. Following a long recuperation, Bob attended Kenyon College on the GI Bill, and met his wife Frances at Yale where they were both pursuing graduate studies. They moved to La Jolla with the General Atomic (GA) startup team in 1957. Bob was involved in gaining city approval to open Torrey Pines Mesa for research and development, including the initial GA campus. After leaving GA, he was employed by Occidental Research, where he acted as a political liaison between Occidental's Chairman, industrialist Armand Hammer, and the Carter and Reagan Administrations. Bob served in numerous volunteer civic, philanthropic and political positions in San Diego. These included: Founding Chairman of All Hallows Parish in La Jolla, Chairman of the Catholic Diocesan School Board of San Diego County, and President of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association. The Vatican recognized his work, naming him a Papal Knight of the Order of the Holy Sepulcher. Bob was predeceased by his wife Frances, brother Edmund and sister Yolanda. He is survived by his brother Lorenzo of Haddam, CT, daughters Maria Nichols (husband Rick,) Cristianna Vallera, Felicia Vallera and son Robert Vallera Jr. (wife Holly, daughters Julianne, Jacqueline and Aria). His ashes will be interred in a private ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. The family welcomes memorial contributions to Honor Flight San Diego or . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries