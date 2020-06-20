Robert V. Vallera
1925 - 2019
In memory of Robert V. Vallera.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
June 25, 2019
Dixie Unruh
June 25, 2019
I met Bob and his son Robert during an Honor Flight trip. Over dinner, Bob told my father and I, that meeting Frances was an incredible blessing. He spoke about each of their children and that they filled their lives with love and pride. He was excited to be with other veterans and was humble about his service. He mentioned in passing that he was a POW and said, "That was a short time in my entire life".
He added, About my life, I am the luckiest man ever.
What moved me was his deep love for his family, his community involvement and his service to his county.
It was truly an honor to meet him.
D. Black
June 24, 2019
Robert &quot;Bob&quot; Vallera at the groundbreaking for All Hallows Church in La Jolla
Bob put his heart and soul into the work he did as the Founding Chairman of All Hallows Parish in La Jolla. Along with his wife Frances and a multitude of friends, they helped to establish both the church and school in the first half of the 1960's.
Robert Vallera Jr.
Son
June 23, 2019
D. Black
