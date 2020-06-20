I met Bob and his son Robert during an Honor Flight trip. Over dinner, Bob told my father and I, that meeting Frances was an incredible blessing. He spoke about each of their children and that they filled their lives with love and pride. He was excited to be with other veterans and was humble about his service. He mentioned in passing that he was a POW and said, "That was a short time in my entire life".

He added, About my life, I am the luckiest man ever.

What moved me was his deep love for his family, his community involvement and his service to his county.

It was truly an honor to meet him.

D. Black