Robert Bob' Villandre 1938 - 2020 San Diego Robert "Bob" J. Villandre, 82, died March 29, 2020, at his residence in San Diego, California. Bob was born in Malone, New York, to Leo and Phyllis Villandre. He was the oldest of three boys. He joined the Army in 1956 and after Airborne School, did the rest of his tour in Germany. Upon discharge in 1958, he returned to his home town of Malone. He moved to San Diego in 1958 initially working as a truck driver and then as a sales rep for a Welding and Gas Co. Bob married his wife in 1959 and celebrated their 60th Anniversary last November. The father of four children, he was a family man and very involved with the Mission Village Little League of Serra Mesa as a Board Member, Coach, Manager, Umpire and Field Director. He suffered with prostate cancer in his later years but it did not keep him from attending his five grandchildren's special events. He is survived by his wife Eleanor; one daughter, three sons, their spouses and five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make a donation to a Veteran's organization.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store