Robert W. Arnhym 1932 - 2019 San Diego Robert W. Arnhym, former president/chief executive officer of the Miss California Organization, special agent for U.S. Counter-Intelligence Corps in Germany, CEO for COMBO (Combined Arts & Education Council of San Diego County), former San Diego Outstanding Young Man of the Year.Robert W. Arnhym, 86, San Diego's "shrewd, articulate and enormously gung-ho man, for the success of San Diego," (San Diego Magazine, January 1983), died August 18th, in North San Diego County.Born in Berlin, Germany, in 1932, Bob moved to San Diego with his family when his father, Col. Albert A. Arnhym, joined the Army Air Corps in 1940. He graduated from San Diego State University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.At the age of 34, he became the Director of Public Relations & Special Events for the "San Diego Downtown Association." Nine months later, he was promoted to Executive Director. As the youngest top executive of a major retail, trade & service organization, he earned the respect of leading businessmen in San Diego!Bob was considered to be one of the finest speakers in the nation, a reputation earned initially through competition, and later through his activity in local non-partisan ballot propositions.By the time he was 36, Bob had already appeared before more than 400 civic, professional, service, and social groups. His active participation as an officer and director/committee chairman in more than 40 local, state, and national organizations was a matter of common knowledge and public record.Of his many personal achievements, his two fondest were receiving the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America and the Paul Harris Fellow from the Rotary Club of San Diego.Bob was president of Dynacom International (cable television) as well as President/CEO of The Arnhym Co. (marketing & fundraising)Bob came to be known as "Mr. San Diego," serving as an officer/director of civic, service, arts, youth, and military organizations for almost 50 years!Bob has been associated with the Miss California/Miss America Program since 1958. He served as a local pageant executive director, a state field director, and a member of the Miss California Pageant Board of Directors. Bob was the president/chief executive officer of the Miss California Organization from 1985-2008.Bob served more than 20 years on the board of trustees of the National Association of Miss America State Pageants and served two terms as president of this association. In 2008, Bob was recognized on stage during the nationally televised Miss America Pageant, for 50 years of service to the Miss America Organization at the local, state & national level.Survivors include his daughter, Anne Arnhym-Yanito of San Francisco, one grandson, and one brother, retired Col. Rolfe G. Arnhym of Tampa, Florida.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019