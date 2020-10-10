1/1
Robert W. Arnhym

In memory of Robert W. Arnhym.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
3 entries
October 17, 2019
One of the finest gentleman I have ever known.
Bob will forever be remembered as our support, our voice, and our cheerleader in the Miss America system of Executive Directors. My sympathy to his sweet daughter whom he spoke so kindly about, and to the rest of his many fans who mourn his loss.
Carol Henry
October 13, 2019
Remembering our good times at Pi KA, we are sending our prayer's and our sincere condolences to the family.
Joseph & Annette Fritzenkotter
October 13, 2019
Esteemed Friend Bob:
I proud to say that I knew Bob, liked and admired him, considered him a friend! I had last seen him late last year in a convalescent home, Melrose Place in Vista. He was in a steep decline with Alzheimer's. I had last talked to him, when his mind was essentially in tack, about a year and half earlier, living in Rancho Bernardo. God rest his soul! A good man, an intelligent, moderate Republican - smart, well informed, articulate, humorous, genuine, humane, a man of real integrity! He will be missed by all who knew him and delighted in his (savoir faire) sense of humor, Dick Castro
4534 Jutland Drive, San Diego, CA 92117

P.S. You were well loved and admired by all who knew you.
Richard Castro
