Esteemed Friend Bob:

I proud to say that I knew Bob, liked and admired him, considered him a friend! I had last seen him late last year in a convalescent home, Melrose Place in Vista. He was in a steep decline with Alzheimer's. I had last talked to him, when his mind was essentially in tack, about a year and half earlier, living in Rancho Bernardo. God rest his soul! A good man, an intelligent, moderate Republican - smart, well informed, articulate, humorous, genuine, humane, a man of real integrity! He will be missed by all who knew him and delighted in his (savoir faire) sense of humor, Dick Castro

4534 Jutland Drive, San Diego, CA 92117



P.S. You were well loved and admired by all who knew you.

Richard Castro