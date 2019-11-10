San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Robert W. Smith Obituary
Robert W. Bob' Smith July 24, 1929 - October 24, 2019 El Cajon Beloved father, husband, friend, and coach Robert Bob' W. Smith passed away on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Known to many as Sparky' or Bobby,' Bob coached thousands of boys and girls in baseball and softball throughout his lifetime as well as being a player-coach for Senior Softball leagues. He is survived by wife, Patsy and her children, Carol Snow, Mike Snow (Debi), and Judi Brown (Billy). Children from his deceased wife, Grace, are Robin Jennings (Charlie), Larry Smith (Denise), Susan Parker (Sean), and Cheryl Lemox (Dave). Bob was also called grandpa' by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He remained close with his two surviving brothers, Don Smith (Sue) and Dave Smith (Kay).Celebration of Life will be held at El Cajon Mortuary on November 16th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome. Carpooling is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Boys and Girls Club of East County, at 8820 Tamberly Way, Santee, CA 92071 or https://bgcec.org/donations/. Please put "In Memory of Sparky" in the comment section.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
