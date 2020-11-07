1/1
Robert W. Smith
1929 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Robert W. Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
El Cajon-Lakeside-Santee Mortuary & Crematory Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
El Cajon-Lakeside-Santee Mortuary & Crematory Service
684 S. Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
619-440-8033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2019
Worked with Bob at the El Cajon Post Office in the late 70's to mid 80'sa nicer guy you could never meet- will always remember how welcome he made me feel when I started work there. As a supervisor he was one of the very best to work for!
Jack Craig
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved