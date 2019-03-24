Robert Bob' Warner January 4, 1933 - March 7, 2019 San Diego Robert "Bob" Warner passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 86 years old. Born January 4, 1933 in San Diego, California, he was the son of the late Alvin Warner and Enid (White) Young. Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joanne Evans (Fiscus) Warner, his daughter, Deborah A. (Warner) Holt and his two sons, David A. Warner and James M. Warner. His son, Brian P. Warner, predeceased Bob in June of 2018. Bob was a graduate of San Diego High School (1950) and San Diego State University. After serving in the Army during the Korean War, he returned to San Diego to become a teacher and coach for the San Diego Unified School District. After thirty years of teaching and coaching at the secondary level, Bob retired to scout for the San Diego Padres and the Toronto Blue Jays. While sports were Bob's passion, he loved to spend time with his family, especially his seven grandchildren. A private military service is planned for family members at Miramar National Cemetery, where Bob will be interred. On Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00pm there will be a memorial service at the Palisades Presbyterian Church located at 6301 Birchwood Street, San Diego, CA 92120 with a reception immediately following. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary