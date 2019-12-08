|
Robert Wayne Bob' Bergan March 3, 1923 - November 20, 2019 San Diego Robert Wayne Bob' Bergan, 96, devoted husband, father, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019, at Scripps Prebys Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He will be remembered for his generosity, kind spirit, and sense of humor. Bob was born on March 3, 1923, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Jens N. and Anna M. Bergan, the youngest and last surviving member of 8 children. After graduating from Florence High School in 1940, Bob worked at Community Oil in Watertown, South Dakota. In 1944, he drove out to San Diego with a cousin and got a job at the Naval Base, where he learned his trade in the auto body repair industry. This led to various jobs with auto dealerships throughout San Diego County, and he continued working in that industry for 40+ years.Bob married Margaret Virginia Olson on February 4, 1950. They settled in Chula Vista, CA, and had two children, son, Bradley Bergan, born on June 15, 1954, and daughter, Jan Bergan, born on September 11, 1956.He was a charter member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Chula Vista, CA, since 1954. He was strong in his faith, held various volunteer jobs, and developed many lifelong friendships. He and his church friends shared many great memories of their beach parties at the Silver Strand and home picnics in later years. He cherished the simple things in life, including home projects, cars, and his vegetable garden that produced the best tomatoes and peppers in town, and most of all the memorable times with his family who meant the world to him.Bob was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Bergan, and his wife of 66 years, Margaret. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law. Jan and Daryl Stock of San Diego, CA; many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Chula Vista on Thursday, December 12, at 11:00 am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019