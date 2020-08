Robert William HeinFebruary 23, 1941 - August 10, 2020San DiegoAn exceptional husband, father, brother and friend has passed from cancer. Pacific Beach born and bred, Kanaka surfer, exquisite luthier, desert explorer, sunrise watcher on Bahia de Los Angeles, creative and inventive with everything he touched. He was proud and honored to work with Guitars in the Classroom, if you'd like to honor his memory a donation may be made to www.guitarsintheclassroom.org/give.html