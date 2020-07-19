Robert William Klaiber February 14, 1931 - June 4, 2020 SAN DIEGO Robert William Klaiber died on June 4, 2020, from natural causes, complicated by a degenerative back condition in San Diego.Robert, preferred Bob, was born in Hackensack, NJ, on February 14, 1931 to Robert Theodore and Edith Emily Klaiber. In 1949, he joined the Navy and proudly served as a Radarman on the USS Eldorado during the Korean conflict. After completing his four year term, Bob achieved a B.S. degree with San Diego State University in Banking and Finance. He worked for four bank institutions retiring from Wells Fargo in 1992, as Vice President of Facility Management and Security Administration. Most of his career was spent with Central Federal and Great American Savings and Loans. He considers his greatest professional achievement overseeing the construction and managing Great Americans operation center in National City.Bob had a passion for volunteer work. During his professional career he served in a high capacity with the Kiwanis Club, San Diego/Imperial Counties Council Boy Scouts (received the Silver Beaver award), Red Cross and Paradise Valley Hospital to name a few. During his retirement he performed volunteer work for the La Mesa Police Department, Grossmont hospital ER and the Independent Citizens Bond Oversight (ICBOC), serving as the Chairman from July 1, 2012, to June 30, 2013. Bob was a devoted man of God serving as an elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church.Aside from his volunteer activities Bob kept himself busy playing golf, jogging, enjoying his extended family, spending time in the gym, reading, and watching lots of golf. Bob is preceded in death by his brother, Ted Klaiber, is survived by his lovely wife of 50 years, Cherie; his four sons from a previous marriage; Chip, Jeff, Gary, and Scott, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



