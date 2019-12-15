|
Robert William Bob' Wolin March 27, 1938 - December 1, 2019 La Mesa Robert Bob' William Wolin, a resident of La Mesa, CA, passed away on December 1, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1938, in San Diego, CA, and grew up in Descanso, CA.He was a Polio survivor of 69 years, a graduate of Mt. Empire High School, and then became a Master Machinist.Bob was a lifetime member of the San Diego Prowlers Car Club 53 years. His hobbies included Hot Rods, making and creating car parts, and jigsaw puzzles.He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Elmer and Myrtle Wolin, and his sister, Pat.He is survived by his siblings; Rose and Jack, and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be on December 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 2640 Glenridge Rd., Escondido, CA, 92027.In lieu, if flowers, donations made to Mt. Empire Men's Club for scholarships for students of M.E.H.S. would be appreciated, send to P.O. Box 472, Pine Valley, CA, 91962.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019