Robert Zuniga Valero November 2, 1939 - February 28, 2019 San Diego Robert Z. Valero, aka Bobby', a long time resident of San Diego, passed away February 28th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving wife, Julia, and his family. Bobby passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He is preceded in death by his parents, Augustine and Alice, his sisters Irene and Rebecca and his son Leroy. He is survived by his wife Julia, daughter Linda (Dan), son Danny (Dora), son Angel (Will), daughter Norma, and sons Bobby and Michael and his sister Margie. He had 12 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by many In-Laws, and nieces and nephews and many dear friends. A Mass in his honor will be held at St. Johns of The Cross on Friday March 22, 2019 at 10:30am at 8086 Broadway, Lemon Grove, Ca. 91945. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at The Elks Lodge at 12:00pm at 1400 E. Washington Ave. El Cajon, Ca. 92019. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019